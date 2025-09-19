TURKISH STATE THEATRES, ISTANBUL 4TH INTERNATIONAL WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS THEATRE FESTIVAL 6 – 15 FEBRUARY 2026

As the contradictions surrounding humanity deepen and grow in today’s world, more impartial and more sophisticated approaches gain importance for the recognition and solution of problems. Undoubtedly, the place of women’s unique sensitivity and women’s point of view is very valuable in these approaches. As women, who create value by participating in economic, social and cultural life shoulder to shoulder with men, become individualized and liberated, she uses her right to criticism and discourse in the face of contradictions, making her activity in the field of theater writing even more indispensable. That’s why an increasing number of women playwrights are calling out to the art of theater with their stories from the deepest parts of life, and presenting valuable works of art. To increase awareness, to keep contradictions alive and to offer suggestions…

With the “International Women Playwrights Theatre Festival”, we aim to bring together distinguished stage performances of theatrical texts written only by women from all over the world. Our festival aims to shed light on the local and the universal through the viewfinder of women playwrights who have lived in different cultures, to raise awareness of conflict areas and to create a platform where solutions can be presented from a women’s perspective.

We are looking forward to applications from theaters around the world that embrace plays by women writers in their repertoire.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Festival Coordinator: Mrs. Burcu Boran

Web site: www.devtiyatro.gov.tr

E-mail: istwomenplaywrightsfest@gmail.com

Tel.: +90 312 324 40 94

Address: Devlet Tiyatroları Genel Müdürlüğü 06050 Ulus Ankara /TÜRKİYE

///nCa, 19 September in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)