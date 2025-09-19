TIF 2025: Turkmenistan Strengthens Its Position in the Global Market — Foreign Trade Turnover Exceeds $19.7 Billion in 2024

Avaza, 19 September 2025 — At the sixth session of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025), held under the theme “Strengthening Institutional Foundations of Trade: Access into New Trade Markets,” Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Bekmurat Allakbayev, presented key indicators of the country’s foreign economic activity.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Turkmenistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $19.7 billion in 2024.

In the first half of 2025, foreign trade turnover exceeded $10 billion, with a positive trade balance recorded.

Currently, Turkmenistan maintains trade relations with more than one hundred countries around the world, continuing to expand its partnership geography and reinforce its presence in global markets. ///nCa, 19 September 2025