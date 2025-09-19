TIF 2025: Turkmenistan Connected to Eight International Fiber-Optic Networks

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova

Awaza, 19 September 2025 — At a session of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025), themed “Digital and Green Transformations in the interest of Sustainable Development ,” the General Director of the State Communications Company “Turkmentelecom,” Khodzhaniyaz Afganov, delivered a keynote address highlighting the strategic role of the telecommunications sector in driving economic growth for both Turkmenistan and the broader region.

In his speech, Afganov emphasized that, thanks to reforms initiated by the President of Turkmenistan, the telecommunications sector is expanding at an accelerated pace, fully integrated into the country’s overall digital transformation of society.

This progress aligns closely with national legislation, including the “Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2019–2025” and the “State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2021–2025.”

As the speaker pointed out, these frameworks cover a broad range of initiatives: from modernizing legislation on digitalization and training skilled professionals to establishing e-government services, advancing e-commerce, and expanding digital healthcare and education. Special focus is placed on deploying cutting-edge technologies in green energy and agriculture, building data centers, fostering cloud computing, supporting ICT startups, bolstering cybersecurity, harnessing artificial intelligence, and developing smart cities.

Smart City Spotlight

Afganov gave particular praise to Turkmenistan’s pioneering “smart” and “green” city of Arkadag, which has already earned international acclaim and prestigious certifications in urban planning and digital solutions. “The city features state-of-the-art technological implementations from leading global IT firms, creating a unique smart city ecosystem where all government services and urban infrastructure operate on integrated digital platforms,” he said.

This flagship project exemplifies how Turkmenistan is blending digital innovation with sustainable development principles, setting a model for eco-friendly urban living.

International Collaboration in Telecommunications

“The development of our national telecommunications system—which meets international standards and ensures high-quality information exchange—strengthens Turkmenistan’s position in Central Asia as a vital communications bridge linking East and West, North and South,” Afganov said.

Currently, the country is connected to eight international fiber-optic trunk lines: links with Kazakhstan, Iran, two with Uzbekistan, and four with Afghanistan.

Among the standout initiatives, the speaker highlighted the launch last year of construction work on the Serhetabat–Herat fiber-optic cable line. “This project will boost transit data flows through Turkmenistan and pave the way for extensions via Afghanistan, Pakistan, and onward to India,” Afganov explained.

Additionally, joint efforts are underway with Azerbaijan to build, own, and operate a fiber-optic system linking the two nations through their respective telecom operators.

Stressing the presidential priority on digital economy growth and transit information systems, Afganov assured attendees that “Turkmentelecom” is eager for mutually beneficial partnerships. “The State Communications Company ‘Turkmentelecom’ is always ready to collaborate with all interested parties on expanding transnational telecommunications networks,” he stated. “Such partnerships will unlock the region’s vast transit potential, introduce advanced connectivity services, and elevate information technology standards—ultimately fostering dynamic and mutually advantageous relations,” the speaker added.

In closing, the General Director extended an invitation to forum participants for the international exhibition and scientific conference “Turkmentele-2025,” set for 12-14 November in Ashgabat. “It’s the perfect platform for companies looking to join Turkmenistan’s projects and showcase their own capabilities,” Afganov noted.///nCa, 19 September 2025