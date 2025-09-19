lOM’s national partners in Lebap and Akhal provinces enhance knowledge of gender- responsive planning at the local level

Ashgabat, 18 September 2025. Over 40 representatives of government agencies and specialists from national public associations in Lebap and Akhal provinces enhanced their knowledge of gender-responsive planning and budgeting at the local level during two-day seminars organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) with the support of the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan from 8 to 12 September 2025 in the cities of Seydi and Tedzhen. The seminars were attended by women from Afghan communities living in these regions.

During the seminars, international expert Zaitunbibi Naimova walked the participants through the key concepts and tools of a gender-oriented approach to planning and highlighted the

importance of integrating a gender perspective into planning processes as a necessary condition for achieving inclusive and sustainable development at the local level.

As part of interactive group work, the seminars participants discussed strategies and practical approaches to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a regional context with a focus on SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and methods for conducting gender-responsive assessment, planning and budgeting that take into account the needs and opinions of different population groups, including migrants. Participation of women from the Afghan communities in the discussions helped the participants to broaden the gender perspective of planning at the local level.

“The seminar was useful in terms of gaining knowledge and practical tools for developing a gender-responsive budget and work plan that would be inclusive and realistic,” Chief specialist at the administration of Dyanev district of Lebap province Zalina Tahirova said.

The seminars participants were also able to practice conducting gender analysis of needs and priorities, allocating budgets with references to potential sources of funding and developing a monitoring system, including defining indicators to track progress towards achieving results with the aim of eliminating gender inequality.

The seminars were held as part of the IOM regional project “Comprehensive Action Plan for Afghanistan and Neighboring Countries”. Participants from the national side included representatives of the State Migration Service, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, the Ministry of Agriculture, the State Committee on Statistics, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, regional administrations and self­governance bodies.

The project aims to provide comprehensive support to the Afghan community living in Turkmenistan, especially women and girls, to ensure long-term sustainable development and social cohesion at the local level. The project successfully operates a Mobile Resource Centre, which to date has provided medical and legal consultations to over 6,000 beneficiaries from the Afghan and local communities living in the villages of Akhal and Lebap provinces. The project supported rehabilitation of a medical facility in the village of Parakhatchylyk in Akhal province for provision of long-term quality medical services to Afghan and local communities. The project also supported vocational training in sewing of 170 women from the Afghan community in Akhal and Lebap provinces in 2024 and 2025. ///IOM in Turkmenistan