IAEA, IARC and WHO unite to conduct the imPACT Review mission and strengthen oncological service in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – From 8 to 13 September 2025 the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and WHO convened the imPACT Review mission in Ashgabat and Dashoguz region, Turkmenistan. The mission brought together experts and stakeholders to deliver actionable recommendations that will strengthen oncological services in the country.

The imPACT Review mission featured an intensive programme of consultations and technical discussions. Participants examined the progress of cancer-related projects, explored the digital transformation of health care, and reviewed the organization and coordination of primary, hospital and inpatient medical services. The mission also assessed access to essential cancer medicines, including procurement processes, supply chains and demand forecasting, alongside efforts to strengthen education and training for the oncology workforce.

The mission team included multidisciplinary specialists covering all key areas of oncology, including early detection and screening, cancer prevention, diagnostics, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, nuclear medicine and palliative care. This comprehensive approach enabled a full assessment of the patient pathways and helped identify gaps across the continuum of cancer care to improve outcomes for patients nationwide.

Throughout the week, the mission conducted extensive site visits across Ashgabat and Dashoguz region, engaging with institutions, health-care providers, civil society and international partners. Facilities visited included the Scientific-Clinical Centre of Oncology, Dashoguz oncologyhospital, the Scientific-Clinical Centre for Maternal and Child Health, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the Myrat Garryyev State Medical University, the International Education and Science Centre, the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics, primary health care facilities and nongovernmental organizations.

The mission also held consultations with United Nations agencies including the United Nations Children’s Fund, United Nations Population Fund and United Nations Development Programme, as well as development partners and civil society organizations such as the National Society of the Red Crescent of Turkmenistan, the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan, the Magtymguly Youth Organization of Turkmenistan and other community groups. These dialogues focused on health system strengthening, financing, preventive care, policy development and the role of community-based services in cancer care delivery.

The imPACT Review mission concluded with a high-level debriefing session, where preliminary findings and strategic recommendations were presented. This mission marks a significant milestone in Turkmenistan’s commitment to advancing cancer care and nuclear medicine safety, reinforcing its partnership with global health institutions to build a resilient and patient-centred health-care system. ///nCa, 19 September 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)