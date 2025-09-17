Head of the UNRCCA meets senior officials in Tashkent ahead of Namangan forum

On 15-16 September, on the way to participate in the International Forum on Poverty Reduction in Namangan, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, Mr. Kaha Imnadze, met in Tashkent with Chairperson of the Senate of Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Ms. Tanzila Narbaeva and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr. Muzaffarbek Madrakhimov.

The discussions focused on the regional dynamics, with Mr. Imnadze commending Uzbekistan’s role in advancing regional peace, security, and connectivity, including through dialogue platforms such as the Termez Dialogue, Namangan and Fergana Forums. The parties also exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation within UNRCCA’s mandate, including sustained engagement through the Central Asia Women Leaders’ Caucus, Central Asian Expert Forum and the Annual Meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers.

Chairperson Narbaeva and Deputy Foreign Minister Madrakhimov expressed their appreciation for UNRCCA’s work to promote comprehensive regional cooperation and conveyed Uzbekistan’s readiness to further deepen collaboration within UNRCCA-facilitated frameworks. ///UNRCCA, 16 Sep 2025