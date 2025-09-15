Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Visited Qatar

On 14-15 September 2025, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov is in Doha, State of Qatar, to participate in an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as an emergency Arab-Islamic summit.

As is known, Turkmenistan has expressed its official position regarding the events in Qatar, emphasizing the inadmissibility of using force to resolve international disputes, which contradicts the principles of the UN Charter and universally recognized principles of international law.

***

During the visit, a meeting was held between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

During the meeting, R. Meredov conveyed greetings from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to the Qatari side.

The parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

***

As part of the preparatory ministerial meeting for the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit, a meeting took place between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Qatar’s State Minister for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad.

During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including strengthening bilateral political dialogue, expanding trade-economic cooperation, and developing cultural-humanitarian ties.

Special attention was paid to the current situation in the region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing cooperation based on principles of mutual respect and trust. ///nCa, 15 September 2025 (based on materials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan)