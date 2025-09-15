26th Conference of the Humanitarian Association of Turkmens of the World Held in Turkmenistan

On 13 September 2025, the 26th Conference of the Humanitarian Association of Turkmens of the World (HATW) took place at the Center of Public Organizations in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, dedicated to the upcoming Independence Day. The forum brought together representatives of Turkmen minorities from various foreign countries and delegates from all regions of Turkmenistan.

At the opening of the event, participants listened to a welcoming address from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The head of state highlighted the key role of the Humanitarian Association of Turkmens of the World, established in 1991, in uniting Turkmens living abroad. He emphasized that long-standing ties enable Turkmens worldwide to preserve and pass down their native language, national traditions, and spiritual-moral values from generation to generation.

During the session, reports on the work accomplished were presented, and priority areas for the HATW’s future activities were discussed. Speakers noted significant achievements of Turkmenistan in the International Year of Peace and Trust. These include the opening on September 1, 2025, of a modern complex of the International University of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Ashgabat, a new academic building of the State Energy Institute in Mary, as well as schools, kindergartens, new villages, and settlements across the country. Thousands of families received new apartments. In the city of Arkadag, construction of the second phase of facilities under the “smart city” concept continues.

The conference also underscored Turkmenistan’s international authority. In 2025, the country celebrates 30 years of permanent neutrality and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. The UN General Assembly Resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust,” initiated by Turkmenistan, and the successful holding of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in August in the Awaza National Tourism Zone confirm Turkmenistan’s role as a reliable UN partner.

Forum participants particularly highlighted the contribution of Turkmen diasporas in promoting the country’s achievements. The 27 overseas branches of the HATW actively promote Turkmen national culture, art, and humanistic principles. In the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, cultural events and humanitarian initiatives were held in the UAE and Afghanistan, including aid to those affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan.

The conference concluded with a ceremony awarding HATW members with certificates of honor and the adoption of a grateful Address to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. ///nCa, 15 September 2025 (photo credit – THP)