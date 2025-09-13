Turkmenistan Presents Principles of Neutrality and Awaza Action Program at OSCE Permanent Council Meeting

On 11 September 2025, during a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, the delegation of Turkmenistan highlighted the role of positive neutrality in international relations. The discussion took place within the framework of a report presented by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of neutrality, recognized by the United Nations and serving as the cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy. In this context, Ashgabat actively promotes initiatives within the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly aimed at strengthening dialogue and advancing neutrality as a tool for ensuring peace and security. In 2023 and 2024, Turkmenistan successfully hosted two international conferences of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, bringing together parliamentarians, experts, and representatives of international organizations.

The meeting emphasized the importance of regular conferences to promote multilateral cooperation and build mutual trust through the principles of neutrality.

Implementation of the Awaza Action Program

The Turkmen delegation also presented the outcomes of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), held in the National Tourist Zone of Awaza. A key result of the conference was the adoption of the Awaza Action Program, aimed at enhancing transport and trade connectivity, fostering energy and digital cooperation, increasing resilience to climate change, and supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The delegation noted the synergy between the Awaza Action Program and the OSCE agenda, including the activities of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. The program’s main pillars—connectivity, resilience, and sustainable development—align with the OSCE’s comprehensive security concept, encompassing politico-military, economic-environmental, and human dimensions.

Turkmenistan outlined key areas for cooperation with the OSCE, including:

Expanding economic connectivity and trade through regional transport corridors;

Ensuring energy security and developing sustainable energy;

Promoting digitalization and information exchange, including e-governance and cybersecurity;

Supporting environmental protection and resilience to climate change;

Strengthening human security through education, vocational training, and inclusive development programs.

The implementation of the Awaza Action Program provides a practical framework to complement OSCE efforts, contributing to regional stability, sustainable development, and economic integration.

Turkmenistan’s address at the OSCE meeting and the presentation of LLDC3 outcomes reaffirmed the country’s commitment to multilateral cooperation, constructive engagement, and the promotion of peace, security, and sustainable development at both regional and global levels. ///nCa, 13 September 2025