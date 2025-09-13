President of Turkmenistan Opens New Border Guard Complex in Serakhs

On 12 September 2025, President of Turkmenistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General of the Army Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the opening ceremony of a new complex of buildings for the Serakhs Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Service, located on the Turkmen-Iranian border.

The new complex includes a modern administrative building, a parade ground, a dining hall, a cultural center with a capacity of 300 seats, a barracks, a medical unit, an outdoor sports ground, a sports and wellness center, a parking area for vehicles, and various service and utility facilities.

According to the State News Agency TDH, the technical equipment of the administrative building meets international standards, and the installed advanced equipment and communication systems ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the situation along the state border.

During the visit, the President inspected the barracks, which are fully equipped to provide proper rest for servicemen and facilitate their leisure activities. The barracks feature modern furniture, a barbershop, and rooms for storing military uniforms and personal belongings of the border guards.

The head of state also reviewed new military equipment with high combat capabilities recently acquired for the armed forces.

The President emphasized the importance of continuously strengthening the material and technical base of military and law enforcement agencies, as well as enhancing the professional skills of servicemen operating combat equipment.

Various types of military uniforms designed for soldiers and officers were also showcased during the event.

Additionally, Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the detachment’s dining hall and inspected modern residential buildings for servicemen and their families. The complex includes four residential buildings with 36 apartments, designed to accommodate 144 families, as well as a shop, a children’s playground, and a sports area.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the President of Turkmenistan handed over the keys to new vehicles to the head of the State Border Service, underscoring the significance of the new complex’s opening for strengthening the country’s defense capabilities. ///nCa, 13 September 2025