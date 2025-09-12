Aýdyň Gijeler – General Sponsor of TIF 2025

Aýdyň Gijeler, a leading Turkmen industrial and technological enterprise, is proud to serve as a Premier Sponsor at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF) 2025, which will take place on September 18–19, 2025, in the Avaza National Tourist Zone. Organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Forum will bring together representatives of government, business, and the international investment community to discuss opportunities for development and cooperation.

For more than a decade, Aýdyň Gijeler has contributed to Turkmenistan’s industrial growth and the policy of import substitution. With diversified production facilities, the company operates in several important sectors, including the manufacturing of cables, lighting poles, electronic devices, plastic and SIM cards, traffic lights, road infrastructure, as well as IT solutions and integration services.

By supporting TIF 2025, Aýdyň Gijeler reaffirms its commitment to Turkmenistan’s sustainable development and its openness to dialogue and partnership with international stakeholders. The company expresses sincere gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan and the organizers of the Forum for this valuable platform to strengthen cooperation and share a vision of progress. ///nCa, 12 September 2025 (in cooperation with TIF 2025 Organizers)