Turkmenistan condemns Israel’s strikes on Doha

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan issued the following Statement:

“Turkmenistan condemns strikes by the State of Israel on a residential area in Doha and considers such actions as an encroachment on the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and a gross violation of international law.

The use of force or the threat of its use as a means of resolving any international issues is considered absolutely unacceptable and runs counter to the norms and principles of the Charter of the United Nations”. ///MFA of Turkmenistan, 11 September 2025