CADAP 7 and the Government of Turkmenistan host the Central Asian Youth Forum on Health and Sustainable Development in Ashgabat

On September 10, 2025, the Central Asia Drug Action Programme, Phase 7 (CADAP 7), together with the Government of Turkmenistan are pleased to launch the Central Asian Youth Forum 2025, an event dedicated to “Health and Sustainable Development as a Path to Peace”. The two-day forum will take place from September 10-11, 2025, at the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

The forum aims to gather representatives of young people associations and experts from across the region and beyond to participate in a series of sessions focused on crucial topics for the future of Central Asia. The agenda is designed to empower youth by connecting them with policymakers and experts to address key challenges and opportunities in public health and development.

Day one, titled “Youth, Health and Sustainable Development”, featured an opening session with prominent speakers, including Mr. Azat M. Atayev, Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan, and Mr. Maciej Madalinski, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan. The day’s sessions covered topics such as Addiction prevention and mental health, Eco-awareness and health from a youth perspective and Education, sustainable professions, and youth well-being

Day two, “Peace and Digital Resilience”, will continue with discussions on digital platforms and artificial intelligence for prevention, youth-led startups for peace, and how to foster a culture of well-being to prevent substance use. A key objective of this day is the preparation of a draft youth statement and a roadmap for expanding cooperation between youth in the EU and Central Asian countries.

The forum will conclude on Day 3, "Movement and Health for the Peace," with a visit to the National Museum of Turkmen Carpet.