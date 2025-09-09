Apple Unveils New Products: iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch 

Tamir Shakirov

On September 9, 2025, Apple held its highly anticipated video broadcast, introducing a new lineup of products: iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. The new devices combine cutting-edge technology, enhanced health features, and a stylish design focused on comfort and sustainability.

AirPods Pro 3: A New Level of Sound and Health

The new AirPods Pro 3 feature significant improvements in active noise cancellation. According to Apple, it is twice as effective as the AirPods Pro 2 and four times better than the first generation. Designed based on an analysis of various ear shapes, the earbuds offer enhanced comfort for prolonged use, including during sports activities.

AirPods Pro 3 are also equipped with new sensors that enable health metric tracking, transforming the earbuds into a health-monitoring device comparable to the Apple Watch. Among the innovative features is real-time speech translation, making the earbuds an ideal companion for travelers and professionals.

The battery life of the earbuds reaches up to 8 hours with noise cancellation enabled and up to 10 hours in standard mode, ensuring reliable performance for daily use.

Apple Watch Series 11: Health and Connectivity at a New Level

The Apple Watch Series 11 feature an updated body made of recycled aluminum and stronger glass, enhancing their durability. The watches now support 5G connectivity, with battery life extended to 24 hours. Charging speed has doubled, making the device even more convenient for an active lifestyle.

New health features include the Sleep Score app for assessing sleep quality, as well as the ability to monitor sleep apnea and changes in blood pressure, with alerts for potential hypertension. The starting price for the Apple Watch Series 11 is $399.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: For Extreme Adventures

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. The device features a larger display with slimmer bezels and supports satellite connectivity, allowing users to send SMS, use the locator, and activate the SOS function even without cellular service. The starting price for this model is $799.

Availability

All new products will be available for purchase at official Apple stores worldwide starting September 19, 2025. The devices are expected to attract both loyal Apple fans and new users thanks to their innovative features and eco-friendly approach. ///nCa, 9 September 2025