Turkmen Scientists Patent Technology for Extracting Iodine from Caspian Seaweed

A new technology for obtaining iodine and polysaccharides from brown and blue-green algae of the Caspian Sea has been registered in Turkmenistan. The intellectual property rights for this development have been officially registered by the State Service of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the country. This was reported by the online newspaper ‘Turkmenistan: Golden Age’.

This innovation is the result of work by specialists from the Biotechnology Laboratory of the International Scientific and Technological Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan—A.Rakhmanova, D.Gadamiov, and A.Ashirova. The new method is based on utilizing the rich biochemical composition of marine algae, which can rightly be called true “living health factories.”

Brown algae (Phaeophyceae) and blue-green algae (Cyanobacteria), found in the waters of the Caspian Sea, are vital components of the marine ecosystem and hold significant value for medicine and industry. Their tissues contain vitamins, minerals, and a wide range of biologically active compounds essential for the normal functioning of the human body.

Iodine and polysaccharides are of particular importance. Iodine is a key element for the thyroid gland, which is responsible for producing hormones that regulate metabolism. Iodine deficiency can lead to serious health issues, including goiter and hormonal imbalances. Unlike synthetic drugs, iodine derived from marine algae is in an organic form, which is much better absorbed by the body. This makes it gentler and more effective in restoring the natural balance of trace elements.

Polysaccharides extracted from algae are complex carbohydrate molecules with high biological activity. They strengthen the immune system, accelerate tissue regeneration processes, and serve as the basis for developing modern pharmaceuticals and biologically active supplements.

Research has shown that iodine and polysaccharides from algae exhibit multifaceted therapeutic effects, including anti-tumor properties. These active compounds can trigger apoptosis—the natural death of malignant cells—without damaging healthy tissues. Additionally, these substances possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, neutralizing free radicals, slowing aging processes, and protecting cells from damage.

Thus, this technology holds potential for use in medicine for the prevention and treatment of a wide range of diseases, including oncological and viral conditions.

The development of biotechnologies is one of the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s state policy. The country is implementing the ‘Strategy for the Development of Science for 2024–2052’ and the ‘Program for the Comprehensive Development of Biotechnologies for 2024–2028’, which aim to actively integrate scientific discoveries into the economy. ///nCa, 8 September 2025