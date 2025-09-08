Tajikistan joins the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development

Tajikistan officially joined the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security, and Sustainable Development. This would reinforce the Group’s commitment to fostering global peace, security, and sustainable development through the principles of neutrality.

The Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development? Initiated by Turkmenistan, serves as a platform to develop under the auspices of the United Nations a wide multilateral dialogue on the practical application of the principles of neutrality in preventing conflicts, eliminating their causes and consequences, and resolving humanitarian issues.

With Tajikistan’s inclusion, the Group now comprises 27 member countries, including co-sponsors of the United Nations General Assembly resolutions “International Day of Neutrality” of February 2, 2017, “The Role and Importance of a Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” of December 7, 2020.

New members have demonstrated their commitment to peace and security and will contribute their valuable insights and expertise to further the Group’s mission, and promote the transformative potential of the policy of neutrality to build a secure and sustainable future for all.

With the new members, the Group of Friends is poised to foster an environment where sustainable development can thrive, conflict can be prevented or resolved peacefully, and global peace and security can be strengthened. ///nCa, 8 September 2025