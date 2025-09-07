“Great Stone” Industrial Park in Minsk Could Become a Platform for Turkmen-Belarusian Cooperation 

The possibilities for expanding trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Belarus were discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Nazarguly Shagulyev and the management of the “Great Stone” Industrial Park, located near Minsk.

During the visit, the parties explored the potential of using the park’s platform to attract investments and establish direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries, according to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belarus.

Representatives of the park’s administration, including First Deputy Head Alexander Lebedyantsev and Deputy Head Oleg Tabanyukhov, provided the diplomat with detailed information about the conditions for residents, including infrastructure advantages and preferential policies.

The meeting focused on prospects for cooperation in key sectors for both countries: the fuel and energy complex, high technologies, and agriculture.

The “Great Stone” Industrial Park, a joint Belarusian-Chinese project, is located in a unique natural complex near railway lines and the Berlin-Moscow transnational highway, with an international airport on its territory.

The industrial park welcomes any company, regardless of its capital origin, to register as a resident. Residents benefit from a favorable investment climate, which is backed by national laws, international agreements, and a range of special benefits and preferences.

For investors, the park offers land plots for lease or purchase, complete with all the necessary infrastructure for designing and constructing new facilities. For a faster start, companies can also lease or buy ready-to-use production spaces in fully equipped industrial buildings.///nCa, 7 September 2025