Turkmen Films Presented at the International Authentic Turkic–Tatar Culture Festival “KURULTAI” in Romania

From September 5 to 7, 2025, the 10th International Authentic Turkic–Tatar Culture Festival “KURULTAI” was held in the city of Techirghiol, Constanța County, Romania. The festival was organized under the patronage of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Romania.

This year, the Turkmen side also took part in the event, presenting a number of national films that reflect the rich cultural heritage and modern trends of Turkmen cinema. As part of the festival program, the films “Red Kurte” directed by Syhysalyh Bayramov and “Red Apple” directed by Hekim Alovov were screened. The latter is based on a lyrical legend from the book of the Hero-Arkadag and tells about Turkmen national traditions and values, glorifying the honesty and diligence of the Turkmen people.

The screening of Turkmen films became part of the extensive festival program, which included international artistic performances, exhibitions, workshops, traditional games, and crafts.

The official opening ceremony took place at the Jean Constantin Summer Theatre in Techirghiol. The event was attended by representatives of various countries, diplomats, officials, and prominent figures from the fields of culture, art, and traditional sports.

The “KURULTAI” festival is aimed at preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of peoples, strengthening intercultural dialogue, and supporting the diversity of cultural traditions. The participation of the Turkmen side and the screening of Turkmen films highlighted Turkmenistan’s contribution to the development of cultural exchange and the strengthening of friendship among nations. ///nCa, 5 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)