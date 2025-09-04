Exhibition on Turkmenistan’s Ancient Cultures to Open in Rome in October 2025

The Italian archaeological project TAP-Togolok has announced the opening of the exhibition “Rise of Cultures in Turkmenistan: Bronze Age Margiana and the Parthian Kingdom” on 24 October 2025, at the Palazzo dei Conservatori, Musei Capitolini in Rome.

This landmark event is organized by Roma Capitale, Sovrintendenza Capitolina ai Beni Culturali, the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, ISMEO (International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies), and CRAST (Center for Archaeological Research and Excavations of Turin for the Middle East and Asia).

The exhibition aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Turkmenistan, highlighting the Bronze Age Margiana civilization and the Parthian Kingdom through archaeological discoveries.

The event builds on recent collaborations formalized in May 2025, when the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan signed two significant agreements with Italian institutions.

The first agreement, with ISMEO, focuses on cooperation in archaeological research.

The second, with CRAST, strengthens ongoing partnerships in the same field.

The exhibition promises to offer visitors a unique glimpse into the ancient civilizations that shaped Turkmenistan, raising awareness on its historical and cultural significance. ///nCa, 4 September 2025