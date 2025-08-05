Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with the Leadership of the Constanța Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Constanța

On August 4, 2025, a meeting took place in Constanța between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania A,Annayev and the General Director of the Constanța Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Ms. Ruxandra Serescu. Representatives of the chamber’s leadership and specialized departments also participated, enabling a meaningful exchange of views on bilateral economic cooperation.

The Ambassador presented an economic overview of Turkmenistan, highlighting steady growth and identifying key cooperation areas: energy, logistics, construction, textiles, agriculture, and investments.

The opportunities for cooperation with the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) – a platform for foreign economic cooperation – and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET), which unites over 27,000 private companies and actively develops agrarian, logistics, and industrial projects with foreign investment, were also detailed.

The Romanian side was invited to establish direct contacts with TCCI and UIET, including signing memoranda of understanding, creating joint business councils, organizing business forums, and exchanging delegations.

Ms. Serescu expressed readiness to initiate the signing of a memorandum and announced that concrete proposals would be submitted soon. Interest was also confirmed in the participation of Turkmen companies in exhibitions and fairs held in Constanța.

The meeting concluded with mutual understanding of the need to institutionalize trade and economic dialogue and to intensify direct contacts between the business communities of both countries. ///nCa, 5 August 2025