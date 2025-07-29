Tariq Saeedi

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), set to unfold from August 5–8, 2025, in the scenic coastal region of Awaza, Turkmenistan, carries a theme that resonates with both ambition and pragmatism: “Driving Progress through Partnerships.” This phrase, at once broad and incisive, offers a canvas wide enough for the 32 landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) to paint their unique aspirations while fostering a collective vision for sustainable development.

For nations geographically isolated from global markets, the theme is a clarion call to transform constraints into opportunities through collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose. As Turkmenistan, a landlocked nation itself, hosts this pivotal gathering on the shores of the Caspian Sea—a poetic juxtaposition of isolation and connection—the conference promises to be a crucible for ideas that could reshape the futures of over 570 million people living in these nations.

The absence of direct sea access defines the core challenge for LLDCs. Trade costs soar, often 50% higher than those of coastal neighbors, as goods must traverse transit countries, navigating complex logistics and border delays. Infrastructure gaps, limited digital connectivity, and vulnerability to climate change further compound these challenges. Yet, the theme of partnerships offers a lens through which these nations can reimagine their trajectories.

Partnerships, in this context, are not merely diplomatic handshakes but dynamic alliances that span governments, private sectors, civil society, and international organizations. For a country like Turkmenistan, the host nation, this theme aligns seamlessly with its foreign policy of neutrality, rooted in good neighborliness and mutual respect. By hosting LLDC3, Turkmenistan underscores its commitment to global cooperation, leveraging its strategic position at the crossroads of international transport networks to advocate for enhanced regional connectivity.

Consider how the theme resonates with Turkmenistan’s own aspirations. The nation has long prioritized energy diversification and infrastructure development, exemplified by projects like the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. Such initiatives reflect a broader ambition to turn geographical isolation into a hub of energy and trade corridors. At LLDC3, these efforts and inistiatives of Turkmenistan would stand out as a model for other LLDCs, illustrating how partnerships with neighboring countries and international investors can unlock economic potential.

The conference’s emphasis on collaboration dovetails with Turkmenistan’s celebration of its 30th anniversary of neutrality in 2025, a milestone that amplifies its role as a mediator and convener of global dialogue. The poetic resonance of this moment, as noted in our previous commentary, lies in the wisdom of Turkmenistan’s national poet, Maktumguly Pyragy, whose verses on resilience and community echo the conference’s call to transform limitations into strengths.

For other LLDCs, the theme of partnerships opens myriad possibilities. Take Bolivia, a nation that has championed transit rights and trade facilitation through legal frameworks like the Treaty of 1904 with Chile, ensuring access to Pacific ports. At LLDC3, Bolivia could advocate for stronger multilateral agreements to streamline cross-border trade, aligning its national goal of economic integration with the conference’s vision.

Similarly, countries like Rwanda, often hailed as a model of post-conflict recovery, might focus on digital transformation. Rwanda’s investments in technology hubs and e-governance demonstrate how partnerships with tech firms and international donors can bridge connectivity gaps, offering lessons for LLDCs like Laos or Kyrgyzstan. These nations, each with distinct aspirations—whether in sustainable energy, climate resilience, or market access—find in the theme a flexible framework to articulate their priorities while drawing on global expertise.

The Awaza Programme of Action (APoA), set to succeed the Vienna Programme of Action (2014–2024), will be a cornerstone of LLDC3. The Vienna Programme made strides in trade facilitation and infrastructure development, but challenges like persistent poverty and climate vulnerability remain. The APoA, informed by the conference’s discussions, will likely emphasize innovative financing, sustainable transport, and digital connectivity—areas where partnerships are critical.

For instance, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with its long-standing presence in all 32 LLDCs, plans to highlight successful initiatives in disaster risk reduction and gender equality, showcasing how multi-stakeholder collaboration can yield transformative results. The private sector, too, will play a pivotal role. The LLDC3 Private Sector Forum, held alongside the main conference, will explore how investments in trade, technology, and infrastructure can drive sustainable growth, particularly in low-income nations.

Youth engagement, another key focus of LLDC3, underscores the theme’s inclusivity. Young people from LLDCs, often sidelined in global policy discussions, are poised to bring fresh perspectives on climate action, education, and technology. Their involvement reflects a broader truth: partnerships must extend beyond elites to include the voices of those most affected by development policies.

In Nepal, for example, youth-led initiatives in renewable energy could inspire similar efforts in other LLDCs, amplified through knowledge-sharing platforms at the conference. This emphasis on inclusivity ensures that the partnerships forged in Awaza are not just top-down but rooted in the lived experiences of communities.

The symbolic setting of Awaza, on the shores of a landlocked sea, adds a layer of poignancy to the conference. It mirrors the paradox of LLDCs: surrounded by potential yet constrained by geography. Turkmenistan’s choice of this venue signals its intent to redefine what it means to be landlocked—not as a barrier but as a catalyst for innovation. The nation’s water diplomacy, a cornerstone of its foreign policy, exemplifies this mindset.

By advocating for equitable water resource management, Turkmenistan positions itself as a leader in addressing shared challenges like climate change, which disproportionately affects LLDCs. This approach could inspire other nations to pursue regional solutions, such as joint infrastructure projects or harmonized trade policies, turning isolation into interdependence.

As LLDC3 approaches, the theme “Driving Progress through Partnerships” invites a reimagining of what is possible. For landlocked nations, progress lies not in overcoming geography alone but in leveraging it as a rallying point for collaboration. Turkmenistan’s hosting of the conference, steeped in its cultural ethos of resilience and neutrality, sets the stage for a global conversation that is both practical and aspirational. From Bolivia’s pursuit of trade routes to Rwanda’s digital leap, each nation brings its own vision to the table, united by the belief that partnerships can turn constraints into opportunities.

As delegates gather under the Caspian sun, they will carry forward the hope articulated by Maktumguly: “From the heart’s fire, let hope rise.” In Awaza, that hope will fuel a decade of action for landlocked nations, forging a path toward a more connected and equitable world. /// nCa, 29 July 2025