Telephone conversation with the Minister of State of the United Kingdom

On June 24, 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov had a telephone conversation with Stephen Doughty, Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

During the conversation, the British side expressed gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for the assistance provided for the departure of United Kingdom citizens from Iran in connection with the difficult situation in the Middle East.

It was noted that this step once again demonstrates Turkmenistan’s commitment to the principles of humanism.

In addition, the sides touched upon issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic spheres.

In particular, the effectiveness of the participation of representatives of the UK private sector in the international forum on attracting investment in the private sector “Investments in the future of Turkmenistan” (IFT-2025), held in Ashgabat in March this year, was noted.

The diplomats discussed regional issues, as well as upcoming events scheduled to be held in the second half of this year in bilateral and multilateral formats. In this regard, the importance of maintaining a systematic dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries was emphasized.

At the end of the conversation, the British side once again expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the humanitarian assistance provided to the citizens of the United Kingdom. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 24 June 2025