Turkmenistan Strengthens Partnership with IAEA

The Government of Turkmenistan has outlined a series of measures to expand cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The proposals, presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs R. Meredov, were approved by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Friday, 20 June.

Turkmenistan and the IAEA have accumulated extensive experience in constructive cooperation aimed at studying and applying advanced international practices in the peaceful use of atomic energy, including in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, environmental protection, and water resource management.

To systematically expand partnership with the IAEA and implement relevant provisions of the Work Plan for Turkmenistan’s cooperation with international organizations for 2025–2026, a series of proposals were prepared, as noted in Meredov’s report.

Specifically, it is proposed to sign the IAEA Country Programme Framework for Turkmenistan for 2025–2029. This document defines and regulates priority areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the IAEA for the specified period, including relevant goals, objectives, and timelines for their implementation.

Additionally, Turkmenistan will consider joining the “Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” which entered into force in 1960.

A high-level Turkmen delegation is set to participate in the 69th session of the IAEA General Conference, scheduled to take place in Vienna from 15 to 19 September 2025.

It was also noted that the IAEA Director General extended a special invitation to Turkmenistan for a Forum, held during the session, dedicated to the application of nuclear science in water resource management. Given that water diplomacy is a key pillar of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, it is proposed to present the country’s international initiatives at this event.

Furthermore, a proposal was submitted to the President of Turkmenistan to hold a Regional Seminar on safety regulations for nuclear and other radioactive materials in Ashgabat on 10–14 November 2025, in collaboration with the IAEA. The seminar is expected to involve specialists and experts from Central Asian countries, the Caucasus, and other Asian regions.

Additionally, on 8-13 September 2025, a visit by IAEA representatives to Turkmenistan is planned to implement the ImPACT Programme for joint actions in the treatment of oncological diseases. The monitoring will be conducted in partnership with the IAEA, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). ///nCa, 23 June 2025