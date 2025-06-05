UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution on “World Horse Day”

The 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Resolution on proclaiming 11 July ‘World Horse Day”.

The Resolution was initiated by Mongolia and co-sponsored by 56 countries including Türkiye, Japan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Germany, Austria, Bahrain, Brazil, Korea, China, Qatar, Morocco, Russia, Thailand, and others.

The Resolution invites Member States and other stakeholders to observe the Day every year, through activities aimed at raising awareness about the economic and social importance of the horse and the equine industry.

Introducing the draft, the representative of Mongolia described the horse as “one of the most important animals in human history” and pointed to its role in transportation, agriculture, farming and mining, as well as recreational fields such as horse-racing and tourism.

According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global population of horses used for riding and draft purposes is currently estimated at 57 million. ///nCa, 5 June 2025