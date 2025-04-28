Communiqué of the 6th Meeting of Foreign Ministers in the “China-Central Asia” Format

Here is the slightly paraphrased translation of the Communiqué adopted following the meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and China, published by Xinhua:

On 26 April 2025, the 6th meeting of foreign ministers in the “China-Central Asia” format was held in Almaty. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to China Parahat Durdyev.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan (hereinafter referred to as the Parties) adopted the following Communiqué:

In a friendly and mutually respectful atmosphere, through constructive dialogue, the Parties thoroughly exchanged views on the state and prospects of relations between China and Central Asian states, as well as priorities for cooperation of mutual interest within the “China-Central Asia” format.

1. Reviewing the implementation of agreements from the 5th meeting in Chengdu (December 2024), the Parties noted the significant role of the format in strengthening regional cooperation, deepening political, economic, and cultural ties, and contributing to peace and stability. They reaffirmed their commitment to building a closer “China-Central Asia” community of shared destiny.

2. The Parties discussed preparations for the 2nd “China-Central Asia” Heads of State Summit in Astana and reviewed documents planned for signing. The ministers praised Kazakhstan’s preparatory work and committed to close coordination for a successful summit.

3. The Parties appreciated the effective work of cooperation mechanisms at the level of relevant agencies in areas such as economy, trade, industry, investment, agriculture, transport, customs, public security, and emergency management, emphasizing their role in advancing the format.

4. The Parties supported the establishment of the “China-Central Asia” Secretariat and Sun Weidong’s candidacy as its Secretary-General, recognizing its key role in promoting initiatives and implementing tasks set by heads of state.

5. The Parties reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support on core interests, including sovereignty, independence, security, and territorial integrity, and opposed interference in internal affairs.

6. The Central Asian States highly appreciate and are ready to actively cooperate within the framework of China’s Global Security Initiative.

The parties advocate resolving all regional issues through political and diplomatic ways based on the norms and principles of international law, equality and respect for each other’s interests.

7. The Parties reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, support the rules of international trade, express disagreement with the practice of unilateralism and protectionism, and will intensify coordination in favor of forming a common position in order to protect their own legitimate rights and interests.

The parties highly appreciated the fruitful results of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and noted the important role in further improving the trade and economic potential of the format within the framework of the Meeting of Ministers of Economy and Trade, the Business Council and the meeting of heads of customs services, and also supported the intensification of cooperation in new sectors, including digital trade and the green economy.

The parties welcome the holding of events in the countries of the format aimed at increasing trade volumes and developing trade and economic cooperation, including export-import exhibitions, business and investment events.

8. The parties, noting the importance of developing cooperation in the field of investment, expanding industrial cooperation, ensuring stability and improving the efficiency of production and supply chains within the framework of the format, welcome the holding of the second China-Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum in Kazakhstan.

9. The parties expressed their readiness to deepen high-quality cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in order to implement mutually beneficial joint projects in the construction of engineering infrastructure, digital interconnectedness and green economy, as well as expand the possibilities of transport corridors and cargo transportation, and ensure stable and successful promotion of cooperation projects.

The parties express their desire to further strengthen the harmonization and alignment of the Belt and Road initiative with the national development strategies of the Central Asian states, including the New Economic Policy of Kazakhstan, the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026, the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030, and the “Revival of the Great Silk Road” strategy of Turkmenistan, and the Development Strategy of the New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026, to strengthen practical cooperation in various fields in order to form a new architecture of cooperation, characterized by a high level of complementarity and mutual benefit.

The parties highly appreciate the format of Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia as a key regional platform for developing coordinated approaches to topical issues of regional consolidation, ensuring stability, sustainable development and deepening comprehensive relations.

The parties highly appreciated the work of the China-Central Asia Transport Ministers’ meeting mechanism aimed at practical cooperation in the implementation of joint projects in the field of transport and logistics, including humanitarian exchange and cooperation in the field of sustainable transport development, digitalization of permits for international road transport.

The parties emphasize the need to enhance the status and role of Central Asia as one of the most important trans-Eurasian transport hubs, as well as strengthen cooperation in the framework of container train movement along the China-Europe route through Central Asia.

10. The Parties will continue to work to increase the contribution of Central Asia to ensuring international energy and food security, and to develop international transport and logistics routes in order to prevent disruptions in the supply of key products.

11. The Parties, noting the high potential of China and Central Asia in the field of agriculture, expressed their readiness to activate the mechanism of meetings of ministers of agriculture in the China-Central Asia format in order to jointly promote trade in agricultural products, strengthen food security and develop the agricultural sector, including through the introduction of innovative technologies and the expansion of mutual trade in agricultural products.

The parties will step up efforts in the development of “smart” agriculture, exchange of experience in the implementation of water-saving, green and other highly efficient technologies and best practices in this area.

12. The Parties confirmed the need to fully unlock the potential of China and Central Asia in expanding energy cooperation, including the development of renewable energy sources and the implementation of joint projects to develop low-carbon energy.

13. The Parties welcome:

— The successful holding of the first Samarkand International Climate Forum, held on 4-5 April 2025 in Samarkand, as an important step in the development of regional cooperation in the field of climate sustainability;

— Holding a high-level International Conference on Glacier Conservation on 29-31 May 2025 in Dushanbe;

— Holding of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand on 30 October – 13 November 2025;

— holding a Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan in 2026, which will systematize existing and planned climate programs in the region, as well as develop coordinated climate action strategies;

— Holding the Second Bishkek+25 Global Mountain Summit in Kyrgyzstan in 2027, as well as the implementation of the resolution of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Sustainable Mountain Development, which declared 2023-2027 the “Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions”, in order to strengthen international cooperation on the mountain agenda and its further effective implementations.

The parties support Tajikistan’s initiatives on global water and climate issues, in particular the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018-2028 and the International Year of Glacier Conservation 2025, and believe that these initiatives will contribute to the harmonious development of humanity and nature, as well as global sustainable development.

14. The parties are ready to support the work of the Khorgos ICBC as a platform for trade and economic cooperation, as well as an Industrial park for processing agricultural and by-products at the Irkeshtam checkpoint.

15. The parties agreed on the need to develop cooperation between the free economic zones and simplify the procedures for participation in their activities by all parties in the format.

16. The Parties note the importance of consolidating efforts to improve policies in the field of poverty reduction, increasing employment and incomes of the population. The parties expressed their willingness to intensify cooperation in this area through the exchange of specialists and modern methodologies.

17. The Parties noted the need to expand cooperation between the media, humanitarian cooperation, including academic exchanges, youth programs, as well as the organization of joint cultural and sporting events.

The Parties welcome the early formation of a mechanism for meetings of ministers of education in the China-Central Asia format and the holding of the first meeting.

The Parties express their readiness to continue strengthening comprehensive practical cooperation in the field of education and will jointly implement such cooperation projects as the Lu Ban Workshop and the Confucius Institute.

The Parties welcomed the holding of the 5th China-Central Asia Forum of Analytical Centers in Kazakhstan as one of the important platforms for exchanging views and developing proposals for the further development of the China-Central Asia format.

The Parties express their readiness to take an active part in the China-Central Asia Media Forum, the China-Central Asia News Agency Forum and the China-Central Asia Humanitarian Exchange Event in Astana in May and June this year.

The Parties noted the importance of the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly initiated by Tajikistan, aimed at creating a mechanism for self-regulation of artificial intelligence in Central Asia, as well as a Regional AI Center for connecting computer networks and implementing joint research centers.

The Parties highly appreciate China’s efforts to promote the unanimous adoption in the UN General Assembly of a resolution on Strengthening international cooperation in the field of AI capacity-building, welcome China’s proposed Action Plan on AI Capacity-building for the Benefit of All, and are ready to jointly contribute to the implementation of the General Assembly resolution and the Global Digital Compact. China welcomes the participation of the Parties in the Group of Friends of International Cooperation on Capacity Building in the field of AI.

18. The Parties are interested in deepening cooperation in the field of healthcare, promoting the construction of traditional Chinese medicine centers, including in the field of growing and processing medicinal plants to form the “Silk Road of Health”.

19. The Parties note the importance of further developing tourism cooperation within the framework of the China-Central Asia format and are ready to jointly discuss and take a number of measures, including simplifying visa procedures and creating favorable conditions to facilitate mutual travel of citizens, as well as for cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises between China and Central Asian countries.

20. The Parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional and international security, jointly combating the three forces of evil, transnational crime, cyber threats and illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

The Parties consider the platform for security dialogue within the framework of the Dushanbe Process on Combating terrorism to be important and support Tajikistan’s proposed initiative “10th Anniversary of Peace consolidation for the sake of future generations.”

21. The Parties expressed their readiness to continue close coordination and cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and other multilateral formats in strict compliance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and universally recognized principles and norms of international law in order to maintain multilateralism and protect international justice.

The Parties welcomed the early opening of the United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The Parties welcomed the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe, which is one of the important steps to counter the drug threat, which will significantly enhance cooperation between the countries of the region.

The Parties advocate close cooperation between the Anti-Drug Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Central Asian Regional Information Coordination Center for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors (CARICC) and intend to conduct joint anti-drug operations on a regular basis, and also emphasize the importance of harmoniously combining the work of the Anti-Drug Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization with the activities of CARICC.

The Parties expressed interest in deepening cooperation within the framework of the Kazakh initiative to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety.

The Parties noted the importance of intensifying dialogue and cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and other multilateral organizations, rapid exchange of views and coordination of positions on topical regional and international issues.

22. The Parties expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the high level of the 6th meeting of Foreign Ministers of the China-Central Asia format.

23. The Parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the China-Central Asia format in 2026 in China. ///nCa, 28 April 2025