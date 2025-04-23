President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Congratulates Participants of the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investment in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his congratulations on the commencement of the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investment in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025), held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In his message, President Berdimuhamedov expressed sincere gratitude to the Government of Malaysia for its support in hosting the high-level event, emphasizing the forum’s role in enhancing mutually beneficial partnerships and expanding international business contacts.

The president highlighted Turkmenistan’s ongoing implementation of large-scale national programs and major development projects aimed at sustaining high economic growth, promoting active investment policies, and improving the quality of life for the population. He noted that the expansion of foreign investment is a priority outlined in the country’s long-term development strategy, “Revival of the New Epoch of the Powerful State: The National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052.”

To create a favorable investment climate, Turkmenistan continues to align its legal framework with international standards, offering incentives and guarantees to foreign investors. The country is also strengthening cooperation with prominent international financial institutions and banks.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan is actively developing key sectors of its economy — including the fuel and energy complex, construction, manufacturing, chemical industry, transport, communications, and private enterprise. He underlined the long-term nature of these initiatives and the critical role of foreign investors and partners in their implementation.

He noted that as an energy-rich nation, Turkmenistan is making substantial investments in its fuel and energy sector. These investments aim to increase efficiency in geological exploration and drilling, boost oil and gas production, and support the stable development of the country’s processing industries.

Cooperation with international companies, particularly through production-sharing agreements in both offshore and onshore projects, remains a strategic priority.

Among the key initiatives mentioned by the president were the development of the Galkynysh gas field and the construction of major energy infrastructure projects, such as the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and associated transport and power transmission corridors. He stressed that the successful completion of these projects would significantly contribute to energy diversification and regional energy security.

President Berdimuhamedov also noted the steady growth of Turkmenistan’s industrial sector, citing improvements in product competitiveness, adoption of advanced technologies, and compliance with environmental standards.

He expressed confidence that the forum would serve as a platform for meaningful discussions on vital issues such as the development of hydrocarbon resources, export capacities of gas pipelines, natural gas processing, and investment opportunities in the gas chemical sector. He also supported dialogue on priority areas including construction, transport, ICT, industrial production, agriculture, textile and food exports, reduction of methane and CO₂ emissions, and the promotion of green energy. ///nCa, 23 April 2025