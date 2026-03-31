The Parliament of Turkmenistan Discusses the Role of Women in the Development of Modern Society

A high-level conference titled “Independent Neutral Turkmenistan – Homeland of Purposeful Heavenly Horses: The Role of Women in Modern Society” was held at the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The forum brought together government officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations, and women who have achieved significant success in various sectors of the economy and culture.

The event’s program focused on the multifaceted contribution of women to nation-building, science, education, and the preservation of national values. Special emphasis was placed on issues of gender equality and the protection of motherhood and childhood.

The conference also addressed ways to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation in this field, conducted alongside UN agencies such as UNESCO, UNICEF, and other international organizations.

State Guarantees and Legal Framework

B. Myradowa, Chairperson of the Mejlis Committee on Science, Education, Culture, and Youth Policy, emphasized that the modern Turkmen woman successfully fulfills her potential as a leader, diplomat, physician, and entrepreneur.

“The national legal system of Turkmenistan includes firm guarantees ensuring equal rights for men and women. The Constitution and the Law ‘On State Guarantees for Ensuring Equal Rights and Equal Opportunities’ have become fundamental instruments of gender policy,” she noted.

Participants also highlighted the effectiveness of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Supporting Children in Need of Guardianship, whose activities in addressing humanitarian challenges have received broad international recognition.

Historical Continuity and UNESCO

Ch. Rustamova, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for UNESCO and Hero of Turkmenistan, drew a parallel between historical heritage and modernity in her speech. She recalled that Turkmen women have historically participated in the foundation of great states while maintaining their role as guardians of the family hearth.

Historical and cultural sites preserved throughout Turkmenistan—such as Paraw-bibi, the Great and Small Kyz-gala, Törebeg-hanym, Gyzbibi, Dayahatyn, and many others—tell the story of great women who contributed to the development of the nation and the formation of Turkmen culture.

Regarding international initiatives in gender equality, Rustamova emphasized that Turkmenistan advocates for the creation of a mechanism for regular international consultations and dialogue on the implementation of the global “Women, Peace, and Security” agenda, involving UN agencies as well as other international and regional organizations.

International Perspective and Diplomatic Support

The conference was attended by the heads of foreign diplomatic missions, who highly praised Turkmenistan’s progress in the field of expanding women’s rights.

Jalpa Ratna, the UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan, emphasized that the evolving role of women in modern society is a fundamental force shaping our collective future.

She noted that the collaborative efforts between UNICEF and its partners are yielding inspiring results. By 2024, more than 70% of the global goals established under the UNICEF Gender Action Plan had been achieved.

However, significant challenges remain. In many parts of the world, girls are still unable to reach their full potential. Currently, 122 million girls are deprived of their right to attend school, and approximately four out of every ten do not complete their secondary education. Furthermore, issues such as violence against women and obstacles regarding reproductive health persist. Ratna warned that without proactive measures, global shifts—including climate change, demographic changes, and the technological transition—could further widen these inequalities.

The UNICEF Representative expressed high regard for the partnership between UNICEF, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, and national agencies. She pointed out that through consistent dialogue and shared initiatives, it is possible to strengthen the policies, services, and systems that support women and girls at every stage of their lives.

Ultimately, gender equality is viewed not only as a matter of justice but as a prerequisite for general progress. When women are educated, economies grow; when they hold leadership positions, societies become more cohesive and resilient; and when they live in safety, the entire community becomes stronger.

Elizabeth Rood, Ambassador of the United States of America to Turkmenistan, emphasized that women have the right to equal education, free choice of profession, participation in public administration, and the realization of all human rights. The Ambassador praised Turkmenistan’s legislative framework and reaffirmed U.S. support for the country’s efforts to ensure gender equality.

Beata Pęksa, Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan, noted the importance of equal opportunities for women and men in all spheres of life to achieve innovation and sustainable development. She recalled that the commitment to these principles was reaffirmed by all parties upon the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Goal 5 — achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

It was noted that in 2026, the European Commission adopted a new Gender Equality Strategy for 2026–2030, which fully integrates gender equality into all areas of life, including education, employment, healthcare, and public activities.

Rana Abu Hijleh, Ambassador of the State Palestine to Turkmenistan, emphasized the Turkmen government’s commitment to expanding women’s rights and active international cooperation. She also spoke about the role of Palestinian women in the family, social, and political life of her country./// nCa, 31 March 2026