CEDAW Vice-Chairperson visited Turkmenistan

Ms. Marianne Mikko, Vice-Chairperson of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), visited Turkmenistan from 24 to 27 March 2026 to support national efforts to implement the Committee’s concluding observations, in particular the adoption of legislation on gender-based violence against women.

On 25 March, Ms. Mikko conducted a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organized in partnership with UN Human Rights Central Asia (OHCHR), on the next steps for implementing recommendations from both the CEDAW Committee and the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) relating to gender equality.

Photo: © OHCHR

Together with national counterparts and OHCHR, she reaffirmed the Committee’s readiness to provide technical cooperation and expert support to assist Turkmenistan in implementing the CEDAW recommendations.

On the same day, Ms. Mikko also participated in the UN development partners’ thematic group on human rights and gender, hosted by the EU Delegation in Turkmenistan. Development partners were briefed on the follow-up to the implementation of the CEDAW recommendations issued to Turkmenistan in 2024, as well as on the latest conclusions of the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), held in New York in March.

Photo: © OHCHR

On 26 March, Ms. Mikko participated in an Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue, organized by the Mejlis jointly with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which brought together representatives of parliaments from Eastern Europe and Central Asia, national institutions and international organizations. Discussions focused on strengthening legislative frameworks and accelerating progress in advancing gender equality and preventing gender-based violence.

“The CEDAW Convention is legally binding for all 189 States parties, including the countries of Central Asia. I hope that in the near future Turkmenistan, like other countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, will adopt dedicated legislation on gender-based violence against women,” Ms. Mikko emphasized, reaffirming the Committee’s role in supporting States parties in fulfilling their obligations.

Photo: © OHCHR

The visit took place within the framework of a UK-funded project implemented by OHCHR, aimed at strengthening the protection of women’s rights in Turkmenistan, including the rights of women with disabilities.

Photo: © OHCHR

About CEDAW

The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is a body of independent experts that monitors the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, a key international treaty advancing women’s rights worldwide.

Turkmenistan ratified the Convention in 1997 and continues to engage with the Committee in fulfilling its international human rights obligations.

Find out more about the latest CEDAW Concluding Observations, received by Turkmenistan on 14 February 2024 HERE ///UN Turkmenistan, 31 March 2026