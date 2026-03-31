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Belarus and Turkmenistan Discuss Development of Aviation, Transport, and Logistics Cooperation

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On 31 March 2026, the Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Stanislav Chepurny, held a meeting with Batyr Annaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for the Transport and Communications Complex. This was reported by the Embassy of Belarus in Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed topical issues regarding the expansion of air service between the two countries, the further development of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, and prospects for strengthening trade and economic ties.

The conversation also touched upon preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Belarusian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Previously, a meeting of the Belarusian-Turkmen Joint Committee on International Road Transport was held in Minsk. One of the key outcomes was the agreement on quotas for the exchange of permit forms for international road freight transport for 2027./// nCa, 31 March 2026

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