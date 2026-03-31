Turkmenistan and the UN Hold Strategic Advisory Board Meeting – Documents Signed with UNFPA and UNICEF

The fifth meeting of the Turkmenistan-UN Strategic Advisory Board took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on Tuesday, 31 March 2026.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of national ministries and agencies, heads and specialists from UN agency country offices, and other officials.

The agenda focused on coordinating actions for the preparation of the third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan. This session included discussions on:

The country’s current progress in achieving the SDGs;

Mechanisms for statistical data collection and analysis;

The involvement of government bodies, international organizations, and civil society in the preparation of the upcoming Review.

It was emphasized that the VNR represents a new stage in the implementation of the SDGs in the country and serves as an essential tool for assessing achieved results.

The practical implementation of joint programs in the field of youth policy was another topic of exchange. It was noted that youth play a key role in achieving long-term development goals, and their active participation is a vital factor for sustainable progress.

Green development issues occupied a significant place on the agenda. Particular attention was paid to the country’s efforts to reduce methane emissions in the context of combating climate change and improving the environmental situation.

The meeting concluded with a signing ceremony for bilateral documents, including:

The Annual Work Plan for 2026 between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and UNFPA;

The Annual Work Plan for 2026 between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and UNFPA;

The Annual Work Plan for 2026 between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and UNICEF;

The Annual Work Plan for 2026 between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and UNICEF.

/// nCa, 31 March 2026