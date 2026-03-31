White City Ashgabat 2026: From Global Dialogue to Practical Urban Transformation

The XXV International Exhibition and Conference White City Ashgabat 2026 (WCA 2026), taking place on 24–25 May 2026 in Ashgabat, marks a significant milestone as the forum celebrates its 25th anniversary, further reinforcing its role as a leading international platform for urban development, infrastructure and sustainable cities.

In 2026, the forum gains additional global relevance in the context of the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 17–22 May 2026 under the auspices of the United Nations (UN-Habitat). As a continuation of this global dialogue, Ashgabat is expected to host a high-level roundtable with the participation of UN-Habitat, aimed at translating international urban development priorities into practical city-level implementation.

This approach positions White City Ashgabat not only as a platform for discussion, but as a mechanism for applying global best practices in real urban development projects, with a focus on Ashgabat and the wider Central Asian region.

From Vision to Implementation

The high-level UN roundtable will focus on bridging global frameworks — including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities) — with practical city-level solutions.

Key themes will include:

sustainable urban infrastructure and energy efficiency

smart city development and digital urban management

low-carbon urban growth and climate resilience

application of AI and data-driven solutions in city planning

This positions Ashgabat as a pilot environment for implementing international urban solutions, moving from global strategy to measurable outcomes.

A Growing Global Platform

Over the past two decades, WCA has evolved into one of the region’s most important international platforms for architecture, infrastructure and urban development.

The 2025 edition brought together over 550 delegates from more than 30 countries, including government institutions, international organisations, engineering companies and financial institutions.

The 2026 anniversary edition is expected to attract an even broader international audience, strengthening its role as a hub for:

policy dialogue

investment engagement

international partnerships

From Dialogue to Investment

White City Ashgabat has increasingly demonstrated its value as a results-oriented platform for investment cooperation.

At the 2025 forum:

A USD 54 million agreement was signed with Zoomlion Environmental Industry for municipal infrastructure modernisation

A USD 682 million contract was signed with Daewoo Engineering & Construction for a chemical production complex

More than 100 B2B and B2G meetings were conducted

These outcomes underline the forum’s evolution into a practical platform for project development and international investment.

Ashgabat and Arkadag: A Model for Future Cities

The forum will highlight Turkmenistan’s long-term urban development strategy, including the

Ashgabat 2045 vision and the development of Arkadag smart city.

These projects demonstrate:

integration of digital technologies

sustainable infrastructure development

modern urban planning approaches

Together, Ashgabat and Arkadag represent a new model of integrated urban development, combining architecture, technology and sustainability.

A Strategic Gateway for Investment

WCA 2026 will focus on key sectors shaping the future of cities:

smart city technologies and digital infrastructure

sustainable construction and energy-efficient buildings

transport and municipal infrastructure

industrial and urban development projects

The forum provides direct access to:

government decision-makers

project developers

international investors

Positioning Ashgabat as an emerging regional hub for infrastructure investment and urban innovation.

Looking Ahead

As global urban challenges continue to evolve, White City Ashgabat 2026 stands out as a platform where international dialogue is transformed into practical solutions.

By connecting global expertise with local implementation, the forum contributes to shaping sustainable, resilient and future-ready cities, reinforcing Turkmenistan’s role in the global urban development agenda.

More information is available at: https://ashgabat-white-city.com ///nCa, 31 March 2026 (the material was provided by the WCA2026 Organizers)