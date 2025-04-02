Turkmenistan’s Aviation Hub: Near 6,000 Transit Landings in a Decade

Turkmenistan’s strategic development of its transport infrastructure has yielded significant growth in international air transportation and transit cargo flows, with approximately 6,000 transit landings recorded at the country’s airports over the past ten years.

A key milestone was the April 2015 intergovernmental agreement on air services between Turkmenistan and Luxembourg. This agreement facilitated the commencement of regular cargo operations by Cargolux, a leading European airline, on the Luxembourg-Turkmenbashi route.

From 2015 to the first quarter of 2025, Turkmenistan handled a total of 417,340 tons of transit cargo, and the number of transit aircraft landings exceeded 5,960, as reported by TDH.

Turkmenistan’s active participation in international transport corridors, including the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) route and the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye transport and transit corridor, underscores its growing prominence as a reliable partner in global logistics.

Turkmenistan’s contributions to the development of the global transport system have been recognized at the highest levels. At Turkmenistan’s initiative, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions on “The role of transport and transit corridors in ensuring international cooperation for sustainable development,” “Towards comprehensive cooperation among all modes of transport for promoting multimodal transit corridors,” “World Sustainable Transport Day,” and “Strengthening links between all modes of transport for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Currently, Turkmenistan’s aviation infrastructure includes six international airports: Ashgabat International Airport, Turkmenbashi International Airport, Turkmenabat International Airport, Mary International Airport, Dashoguz International Airport, and Kerki International Airport. ///nCa, 2 April 2025