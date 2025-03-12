Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan Hosts Public Forum Debate on Gender Equality in Turkmenistan

On 10 March, the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy of Turkmenistan, organised a Public Forum Debate at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The event was dedicated to International Women’s Day, highlighting the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment through an open and constructive dialogue.

The debate brought together students and experts to discuss key issues related to women’s role in society. Two university teams – from the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the International University for Humanities and Development – participated in the debate. Following an engaging exchange of arguments, the team from the Institute of International Relations was declared the winner.

Among the distinguished guests and experts at the debate were H.E. Beata Pęksa, Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan, as well as representatives from the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy of Turkmenistan, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Turkmenistan.

The debate provided students with a platform to develop analytical thinking, refine public speaking skills, and engage in meaningful discussions. Events like these promote youth engagement and critical thinking on key societal issues.

Turkmenistan’s initiatives to promote gender equality, supported by the European Union, are delivering positive results, encouraging open dialogue and creating real opportunities for progress. ///nCa, 12 March 2025 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)