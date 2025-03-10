Turkmenistan establishes commission to accelerate foreign economic activity

The President of Turkmenistan signed a decree on the establishment of an Interdepartmental Commission for the further development of Turkmenistan’s foreign economic activity, as well as on the development of draft documents to promote cooperation with international economic organizations and financial institutions.

This step was taken in accordance with the objectives set out in the National Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052 and the Concept of the Foreign Policy Course of Neutral Turkmenistan for 2022-2028, as well as in order to enhance partnership with international and regional institutions for the further development of Turkmenistan’s foreign economic activity.

According to the document, the composition and Regulations of the Commission have been approved.

At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on 21 February, it was reported that the Interdepartmental Commission will prepare a number of important documents for the development of the country’s foreign economic relations. development of the country’s foreign economic activity. They include:

The program for the development of Turkmenistan’s foreign economic activity for 2026-2030

The Action Plan for the development of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with international organizations in the economic sphere for 2026-2028

Roadmap for Turkmenistan’s joint work with international financial institutions for 2026-2028

Commission’s first meeting will be convened in March. ///nCa, 10 March 2025