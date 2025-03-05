High-speed diagnostics and AI-Powered care – Ashgabat’s New Pediatric Center to Revolutionize Child Health

On Tuesday, 4 March, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov inspected a construction of the International Pediatric Center. This center will become an important part of the country’s healthcare system infrastructure.

Construction of the 160-place center started in March 2023.

Director General of the Directorate of International Medical Centers of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan S. Annanyazova reported on the current state of construction, planned departments and materials used.

A distinctive feature of the new center will be advanced medical equipment that has no analogues in the country and the region. Special attention will be paid to the training of specialists in such areas as neurology, endocrinology, orthopedics, allergology and others. The center will also be equipped with the cutting-edge endoscopy, functional and radiation diagnostics, microbiology, psychiatry, audiology, hematology, pathohistology laboratories and operating rooms.

One of the key advantages of the center will be high-speed diagnostics. Laboratory equipment will allow:

Perform a full examination of the child within one hour

Provide instant results

Use digital technologies and artificial intelligence

As part of his working trip, Arkadag held a meeting with the Director General of the Directorate of International Medical Centers of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, Director of the Intensive Care Unit of the International Cardiology Center, Deputy Regional Director of the Turkish company Gap inşaat Yatirim ve Diş Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, responsible for the construction of the facility, as well as the mayor of Ashgabat.

The agenda centered on the construction of the International Pediatric Center, with detailed reports provided on the project’s timeline, the quality of building materials, and the efficient supply of specialized equipment.

The meeting also highlighted the advanced training of the center’s future medical staff, who have gained experience in renowned international clinics.

In his remarks, National Leader noted that the active introduction of innovative technologies and advanced equipment from world-renowned companies, a wide network of modern healthcare facilities and training of specialists in the largest centers of the world make it possible to provide high-level medical services in a short time, increase the average life expectancy of the population and at the same time contribute to the harmonious development of children.

The mayor of Ashgabat, R. Gandymov reported on the improvement of the territory of the medical complex and measures to improve the environmental situation in the capital.

Commenting the report, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed that the timely and high-quality implementation of the International Pediatric Center construction project would improve the level and quality of treatment for children. This indicates that caring for the younger generation is one of the important areas of government policy.

The center will be located in the southern part of Ashgabat, among a number of other modern medical institutions, creating a comprehensive system of specialized care for children and making a significant contribution to the development of the national health system.///nCa, 5 March 2025