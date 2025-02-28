The visit of the delegation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan to Qatar aimed at strengthening inter-parliamentary ties

On 25-26 February 2025, representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan paid a working visit to Doha, Qatar, to participate in a meeting of the Turkmen-Qatari interparliamentary friendship group.

On the first day of the visit, a meeting was held at the media center with Jaber Salem Al-Harami, editor-in-chief of Al Sharq newspaper.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that, thanks to the efforts of the leaders of Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar, bilateral cooperation between the two countries is actively developing, creating new opportunities for effective parliamentary interaction.

The Turkmen side elaborated on the priorities of the country’s domestic and foreign policy, the composition of the national parliament, and the ongoing work on legislative support for the large-scale socio-economic reforms being implemented across various sectors.

The meeting participants underscored the importance of Turkmenistan’s initiatives aimed at strengthening the foundations of peace, stability, and well-being in the region and the world, as well as the mutual support for initiatives within the United Nations and its structural units, and other reputable international organizations.

It was noted that the coverage of up-to-date information about Turkmen-Qatari interstate and interparliamentary relations in the media of the State of Qatar has a positive impact on the progressive development of partnership relations.

***

On 26 February 2025, representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan met with Chairman of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

During the meeting, the Turkmen legislators presented the initiatives put forward by the neutral state in the international arena, as well as the priority areas of legislative activity of the Mejlis.

During a conversation between representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the Shura Council, his deputy, as well as the chairman and members of the Qatar–Asia interparliamentary friendship group, issues of further development of parliamentary diplomacy established between the two friendly countries were discussed.

Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim stressed that Turkmenistan and Qatar are making great efforts to ensure peace in the region and the world. The political and diplomatic views of the two countries are very close in this context. It was also noted that there are all opportunities to further strengthen cooperation on peace-making initiatives.

The Turkmen side also invited the leaders and members of the Shura Council to participate in the celebrations dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust.

***

The inaugural session of the Turkmen-Qatari interparliamentary friendship group focused on the pivotal role of interparliamentary dialogue in fostering cooperation between the two nations. These bilateral friendship groups serve as crucial platforms for exchanging legislative expertise and strengthening parliamentary diplomacy.

During the meeting, participants highlighted the significant contribution of the Turkmen-Qatari interparliamentary friendship group in improving the legal framework underpinning the multifaceted Turkmen-Qatari partnership.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that bolstering the group’s activities, leveraging the potential of parliamentary diplomacy, will provide substantial momentum to the advancement of both bilateral and multilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue the exchange of experience in the field of legislation of the two countries.///nCa, 28 February 2025