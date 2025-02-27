Turkmenistan and Türkiye strengthen cooperation in the field of education

The 4th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Council for Cooperation in Education was held in Ankara. The delegation of the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, headed by Minister Jumamyrad Gurbangeldiev was on a working visit to the capital of the Republic of Türkiye on 24-25 February 2025, according to the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

The key event took place on 25 February in the administrative building of the Mogan Lyceum of Tourism and Technology. The parties had a thorough discussion on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of education, paying special attention to the exchange of best practices and innovative practices.

During the negotiations, the draft “Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in the field of education” was considered. The issue of allocating a land plot or a modern building for a joint Turkmen-Turkish comprehensive school in Ashgabat was also discussed.

Turkish Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin presented an overview of the key areas of development of the Turkish education system and its achievements in recent years. In turn, Turkmen Minister Gurbangeldiyev spoke about the large-scale transformations being carried out in the education system of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen side has voiced a number of initiatives to expand bilateral cooperation, which include:

Implementation of joint educational projects in the field of digital learning, robotics and information technology

Development of innovative methods of teaching literature, history and culture with the participation of professors and teachers from both countries

Exchange of experience in the field of artificial intelligence

Study of the activities of specialized educational institutions in Türkiye

Organization of joint competitions and introduction of modern educational materials

The negotiators paid special attention to the implementation of the PISA, TIMSS and PIRLS international assessment systems.

A significant aspect was the proposal of the Turkmen delegation to expand the teaching of the works of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly among Turkish youth based on the book by the President of Turkmenistan “Magtymguly – the sage of the world”.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual desire to deepen cooperation in the field of education and agreed to take concrete steps to implement the planned initiatives, which will be another important contribution to the development of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation. ///nCa, 27 February 2025