UNDP hands over $640,000 worth Cancer Treatment Drugs to Turkmenistan under government-funded project

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, with funding from the Government of Turkmenistan, continues to implement measures to control non-communicable diseases and regularly supply medicines for their treatment.

According to UNDP’s social nets, under the Agreement on for prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases, UNDP handed over the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT) with another batch of medicines for the treatment of oncological diseases worth a total of US $ 641,490.00.

Among them:

Trastuzumab 150 mg

Hydroxyurea 500 mg

Nilotinib 150 mg

Within the framework of the project, UNDP annually transfers about 60 medicines for the treatment of oncological and hematological diseases.

Since 2021, UNDP has been implementing joint projects on the control and treatment of non-communicable diseases. The total budget of the projects amounted to more than 92 million US dollars. The projects are fully funded by the Government of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 12 February 2025