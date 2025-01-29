The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels hosted a cultural evening

A cultural evening was held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels, bringing together European cultural figures, art historians, consultants and connoisseurs of antique products. The event marked the end of the exhibition of Turkmen culture, which was held as part of the world-famous Civilizations Winter Edition period in the Sablon gallery district.

During the cultural evening, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Sapar Palvanov delivered a speech, noting the uniqueness of this event. He stressed that it was the first time that Turkmen products were presented in such a prestigious place as Sablon, and that this experience had become valuable for promoting Turkmen culture in Europe.

“This exhibition is an important step for Turkmenistan in the field of culture. It was the first time we presented our cultural and historical heritage in such a prestigious location, and it was an incredible experience for our mission. Through such initiatives, we build cultural bridges that strengthen peace and trust. Turkmen culture is a depth that we rediscover every time through such events,” the Ambassador noted.

The Ambassador also expressed gratitude to Elena Kharitonova, Director of the European Central Asian Creative Alliance, for her active participation and creative approach aimed at popularizing Turkmen culture in the international arena.

A special highlight of the evening was the presentation given by Sheker Akiniyazova, founder of Art Studio Keşde. She spoke about the uniqueness of Turkmen products, their symbols, historical significance and role in world culture. The guests learned with great interest about traditional carpets, textiles and decorations, which aroused admiration and many questions.

The Ambassador also noted that although the exhibition has ended, it is “moving” to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels. Many of the exhibits will now decorate the premises of the embassy, where they will continue to tell the story of Turkmen culture. The doors of the embassy are always open for anyone who is interested in Turkmen culture.

Turkmenistan intends to continue organizing such events in order to further reveal its culture to the European audience.///nCa, 29 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

Here are some photos from the event: