The President of Uzbekistan stressed the importance of expanding the agenda of the multifaceted partnership with Turkmenistan.

On 27 January 2025, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

The meeting took place within the framework of the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Uzbekistan with the purpose of holding the regular Uzbek-Turkmen political consultations.

At the beginning of the conversation, Minister Meredov conveyed to President Mirziyoyev sincere greetings and good wishes from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Topical issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership were discussed.

The dynamic growth of trade turnover, which exceeded $1.1 billion in 2024, was noted.

The sides highlighted several ongoing bilateral projects including Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone, mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of industrial cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and water use. Interregional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchange are expanding.

On behalf of the leadership of Turkmenistan, deep gratitude was expressed to the leader of Uzbekistan for hosting in Tashkent the presentation of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s new book “Hakyda göwheri” (“Pearl of Reason”), which was published in Uzbek.

Special attention was paid to the formation of a new extensive agenda for the multifaceted partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, the preparation of upcoming high-level visits, a consultative meeting of the heads of state of the region and summits in the Central Asia Plus format.

There was also an exchange of views on international political affairs. ///nCa, 27 January 2025 (based on a press release published on the official website of the President of Uzbekistan)