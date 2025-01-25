UNICEF and the Ministry of Education Advance Inclusive Education in pilot schools and kindergartens in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Ministry of Education in partnership with UNICEF are continuing their efforts to advance inclusive education with provision of intensive training programme for educators, administrators, and multi-sectoral professionals of pilot schools and kindergartens in Ashgabat. Held from 20 to 24 January, the training strengthened participants’ capacity to implement inclusive practices and develop individualized education plans for children with disabilities, laying the foundation for their successful integration and improved learning outcomes in inclusive classrooms.

During the sessions the educators and relevant specialists explored tools to assess children’s specific needs, enabling tailored learning approaches and fostering inclusive education environment. Participants highlighted the role of multi-disciplinary teams—teachers, childcare professionals, and parents—in building comprehensive support systems. The necessary assistive technologies were identified which will enhance children’s participation in education. The training underscored the importance of synchronized early intervention and individual education plans to support families and ensure inclusive pathways for children with disabilities.

 In addition to capacity development of education specialists, international experts jointly with the national team of engineers, assessed physical infrastructure in the selected education facilities in Ashgabat in relation to accessibility for children and adults with disabilities. The recommendations of the assessment will inform the infrastructural improvements to create the overall inclusive environment for the persons with disabilities.

“This initiative highlights Turkmenistan’s continued commitment to inclusive education and how  Turkmenistan is leading on   cross-sectoral collaboration which  creates sustainable, inclusive systems,” said Filomena Perreira , UNICEF international expert. “I am very happy to see the progress and dedication of the education sector and its specialists.” ///nCa, 25 January 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)

 

