Turkmenistan plans to join international documents in the field of education and plant protection

This year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan will work on joining a number of international documents, in particular, the UN Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education of 2019 and the International Plant Protection Convention of 1952. This was reported to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov at a government meeting on Friday (24 Jan).

Currently, Turkmenistan is a party to 189 multilateral international documents, including conventions, agreements, treaties, protocols of the United Nations and other authoritative organizations.

In addition to joining international instruments, Meredov voiced proposals for the preparation of draft bilateral documents to be signed during the visits of the President of Turkmenistan abroad and the visits of foreign heads of state to Turkmenistan.

Thousands of bilateral and multilateral documents have been signed between Turkmenistan and foreign countries over the years of independence. Currently, diplomatic relations have been established with 156 countries around the world.

It is also envisaged to intensify the development of draft bilateral and multilateral documents at the interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels in various fields.

In addition, a proposal was made to improve the legal framework of inter-parliamentary relations. Based on this, it is proposed to hold an interdepartmental working meeting on relevant issues in February this year.

Along with this, Meredov presented proposals on the modernization of regulatory framework in the field of diplomatic law. Thus, it is proposed to develop Regulations “On permanent Missions of Turkmenistan to international organizations” and “On the press attache at the diplomatic mission of Turkmenistan “, as well as “Regulations on the practice of the State Protocol of Turkmenistan”.

Commenting the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the main task of the country’s diplomatic service is to establish cooperation with foreign countries and international organizations. In this regard, he emphasized the need for further improvement of the legal framework.

Underscoring the critical role of a sound legal framework for international cooperation, the head of state instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to proceed with the proposed initiatives.///nCa, 25 January 2025