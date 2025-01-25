News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan plans to join international documents in the field of education and plant protection

Turkmenistan plans to join international documents in the field of education and plant protection

By

This year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan will work on joining a number of international documents, in particular, the UN Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education of 2019 and the International Plant Protection Convention of 1952. This was reported to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov at a government meeting on Friday (24 Jan).

Currently, Turkmenistan is a party to 189 multilateral international documents, including conventions, agreements, treaties, protocols of the United Nations and other authoritative organizations.

In addition to joining international instruments, Meredov voiced proposals for the preparation of draft bilateral documents to be signed during the visits of the President of Turkmenistan abroad and the visits of foreign heads of state to Turkmenistan.

Thousands of bilateral and multilateral documents have been signed between Turkmenistan and foreign countries over the years of independence. Currently, diplomatic relations have been established with 156 countries around the world.

It is also envisaged to intensify the development of draft bilateral and multilateral documents at the interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels in various fields.

In addition, a proposal was made to improve the legal framework of inter-parliamentary relations. Based on this, it is proposed to hold an interdepartmental working meeting on relevant issues in February this year.

Along with this, Meredov presented proposals on the modernization of regulatory framework in the field of diplomatic law. Thus, it is proposed to develop Regulations “On permanent Missions of Turkmenistan to international organizations” and “On the press attache at the diplomatic mission of Turkmenistan “, as well as “Regulations on the practice of the State Protocol of Turkmenistan”.

Commenting the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the main task of the country’s diplomatic service is to establish cooperation with foreign countries and international organizations. In this regard, he emphasized the need for further improvement of the legal framework.

Underscoring the critical role of a sound legal framework for international cooperation, the head of state instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to proceed with the proposed initiatives.///nCa, 25 January 2025

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan: Extensive work plans for the International Year of Peace and Trust approved
  2. Talks between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Hungarian Prime Minister – Agreement on investment protection and 7 more documents signed – Energy, transport, education are promising areas of cooperation
  3. Turkmenistan will join a biodiversity protection convention and an association of zoos and aquariums
  4. Turkmenistan and Qatar expand cooperation in the field of diplomatic education
  5. Turkmenistan outlines plans for cooperation with the European Union in 2025
  6. Turkmenistan and Malaysia strengthen cooperation in various fields – new agreements inked in the field of education
  7. Turkmenistan to develop several documents related to the country’s foreign policy sector
  8. Palestine and Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents
  9. The Interdepartmental Commission on the Implementation of Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the field of human rights and International Humanitarian Law held a joint meeting with representatives of the UN, EU, OSCE
  10. The UAE aims to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of education
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan