The International Year of Peace and Trust was launched in Georgia

On 24 January 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia, in collaboration with the Creative Union of Georgian Writers, organized a cultural event to mark the slogan of 2025 in Turkmenistan, and the declaration of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” on the basis of the UN General Assembly resolution initiated by Turkmenistan.

It was attended by the Deputy Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia Nino Tsilosani, President of National Academy of Sciences academician Roin Metreveli, heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries and agencies of Georgia, famous writers, poets, composers, artists, representatives of higher education institutions, scientific intelligentsia and the media.

The event opened with an award ceremony. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia D. Seyitmammedov handed over the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “In honour of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi” from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Makvala Gonashvili, Chairman of the Creative Union of Georgian Writers, winner of the Shota Rustaveli Prize, for her special contribution to the promotion of the rich and invaluable creative heritage of the great thinker and classic poet of the East Magtymguly Fragi.





The Ambassador thanked M. Gonashvili and the Creative Union of Georgian Writers for their invaluable contribution to strengthening cultural relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia.



The festive evening continued with the presentation of the new book “Magtymguly-the Sage of the World” by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. In his speech, the Ambassador noted that the work, addressed to a wide readership, highlights the literary heritage of the outstanding master of words, his immense contribution to world culture, events held in honor of his anniversary, as well as the high achievements and successes reached by Turkmenistan.

Special emphasis was placed on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan in 2025 and the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”. The Ambassador noted that large-scale events dedicated to these important events are planned in Turkmenistan and abroad. It was stressed that the neutrality of Turkmenistan acts as the major element of maintenance of stability and security in the region, an effective factor of trustful interstate relations, constructive bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Addressing the audience, M. Gonashvli expressed her gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the high appreciation of her work. She noted that she was honored to receive the award and assured that she would continue to promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries. She emphasized that she regards the award as a reward to the entire Georgian people and as a vivid evidence of the special nature of the Turkmen-Georgian relations.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia Nino Tsilosani noted the significant role of inter-parliamentary cooperation as one of the most important tools for maintaining a productive dialogue between the countries, strengthening effective international partnership and mutual understanding. It was stressed that the cultural and humanitarian sphere occupies a special place in the bilateral agenda. She congratulated the Turkmen people on the 30th anniversary of Neutrality and highly appreciated the policy pursued by Turkmenistan and its initiatives for universal peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

The President of the Georgian National Academy of Sciences Roin Metreveli congratulated M. Gonashvili on the prestigious award. He expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of Turkmenistan, with a special thanks to Ambassador D.Seyitmammedov, for organizing the event, and emphasized the pivotal role of cultural and scientific intelligentsia in fostering cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two nations.

The Chairperson of the Culture Committee of the Parliament of Georgia Giorgi Gabunia noted that cultural, humanitarian and scientific-educational spheres are an integral part of modern Turkmen-Georgian interstate dialogue. He expressed confidence that holding joint events will promote the popularization of the cultural heritage, ancient values and national art of the two countries, as well as further strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Academician Valery Asatiani noted that cultural exchanges make an important and positive contribution to comprehensive cooperation between Turkmenistan and Georgia. He stressed that the new book by the President of Turkmenistan will be a key to understanding the rich literary heritage of the outstanding son of the Turkmen nation and will contribute to enriching cultural ties between the two countries.

The speakers once again thanked the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on behalf of the Georgian people for the award. They congratulated Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of Neutrality and noted the importance of the International Year of Peace and Trust, as well as the policy of neutrality pursued by the President of Turkmenistan in strengthening global peace and security, broadening friendly and brotherly relations and ensuring sustainable development on the planet.

The event also included an exhibition of books by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as works of art and crafts introducing the ancient history of the Turkmen people and its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, and а photo exhibition.

The evening was decorated by Georgian folk songs performed by Georgian artists. The festive event ended with a buffet where the guests were offered treats, including Turkmen national dishes. ///nCa, 24 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)