Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

On January 24, 2025, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia Mr. D.Seyitmammedov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ms. M.Botchorishvili.

The Ambassador congratulated M.Bochorishvili on her appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and wished her success in her state activities.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of developing bilateral cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The diplomats noted the systematic nature of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Georgia. In this context, the important role of regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs was noted.

The active cooperation between the two countries in the framework of international organizations was highlighted.

The Ambassador briefed the Minister on major international marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” on the basis of the UN General Assembly Resolution initiated by Turkmenistan.

The participants of the meeting expressed confidence that the Turkmen-Georgian relations will continue to strengthen and successfully develop in the interests of the fraternal peoples of the two countries. ///nCa, 25 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)