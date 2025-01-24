Unlocking potential for global travel and tourism in the International Year of Peace and Trust

Maral Rahymova, Diplomat at Mission of Turkmenistan to the European Union

As the world welcomes 2025, the International Year of Peace and Trust – an initiative declared by the United Nations and led by Turkmenistan – offers an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate and deepen the global commitment to stability and cooperation. This year serves as a pivotal moment to prioritize dialogue, diplomacy, and trust-building as key pathways towards a harmonious and sustainable world.

Peace plays an indispensable role in enabling global mobility and fostering opportunities for the travel and tourism industry – a sector that thrives on open borders and collaboration. In regions where peace and stability prevail, tourism thrives, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange. Conversely, areas plagued by conflict often see a decline in tourist arrivals, leading to economic downturns and diminished global connectivity. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) emphasizes that tourism can be a powerful force for peace, promoting mutual understanding and respect among different cultures.

According to the latest data from the UNWTO, international tourism experienced a strong recovery in 2024, nearing pre-pandemic levels. An estimated 1.4 billion international tourist arrivals were recorded globally, representing a near-complete recovery (99%) of pre-pandemic figures. This marks an increase of 11% compared to 2023, with 140 million more international tourist arrivals.

Looking ahead to 2025, the UN Tourism Panel of Experts has identified geopolitical risks – excluding ongoing conflicts – as a growing concern. These risks are ranked as the third most significant challenge for international tourism, following economic factors.

During the official celebrations of World Tourism Day on 27 September 2024, the Secretary-General of the UN Tourism emphasized that “without peace, there is no tourism.”

Building on this sentiment, the United Nations General Assembly’s declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust reinforces the importance of collective action in fostering stability. This year’s agenda invites nations to enhance preventive diplomacy, build trust, and promote inclusive dialogue — values essential for creating a safer and more connected world. By prioritizing peace, countries create safe environments that encourage travel, leading to increased tourism revenues and strengthened international relations.

In this context, the role of multilateralism is more significant than ever. Principles of dialogue and inclusion open pathways to address shared challenges such as disarmament, cyber resilience, and climate change. Initiatives like declaring zones of peace in Central Asia, the South Atlantic, and the Indian Ocean highlight the transformative power of regional cooperation. The Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, commemorating its 15th anniversary in 2024, exemplifies the success of collaborative efforts and serves as an inspiration for other regions to pursue peaceful solutions.

In recent years, Central Asia has experienced a remarkable surge in its tourism sector, emerging as an increasingly attractive destination for travellers worldwide. This growth is driven by the region’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, the historic allure of the Silk Road, and improved political stability, which together have laid a strong foundation for a thriving travel industry. Furthermore, there is a rising interest in eco-tourism and sustainable travel practices among visitors to the region.

According to recent statistics, Central Asia’s travel and tourism market is projected to generate revenue of US$1.81 billion in 2025, with an expected annual growth rate of 7.21%, leading to a market volume of US$2.36 billion by 2029. This positive trend is closely linked to the region’s ongoing commitment to fostering peace and stability, which play a pivotal role in creating a safe and welcoming environment for tourists.

In this context, the International Year of Peace and Trust underscores the vital role of mediation and conflict resolution in ensuring global stability. Developing specialized mediators and strengthening peacekeeping and diplomatic frameworks are key steps toward fostering understanding and collaboration. Initiatives to establish global mediation programs within the UN framework equip nations with effective tools for resolving disputes and building enduring partnerships. Such efforts not only contribute to peace but also establish the stable environments necessary for tourism to thrive, reinforcing the link between global stability and economic growth.

Preventive diplomacy, a cornerstone of the 2025 initiative and Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, offers a visionary approach to redirecting resources toward education, healthcare, and infrastructure. This proactive strategy fosters social equity and creates conditions for sustainable economic growth. Prioritizing human dignity and early intervention is essential to building systems that uplift communities and drive progress. In turn, these stable and developed societies become attractive destinations for tourists, creating a virtuous cycle of peace and prosperity.

Inclusivity is fundamental to achieving lasting peace. Across the globe, there is growing recognition of the vital roles played by women, youth, and marginalized communities in peacebuilding. By embracing the perspectives of diverse populations, peace initiatives become more representative and impactful. The Women, Peace and Security Agenda and youth engagement platforms demonstrate the value of inclusivity in shaping effective policies and governance. Inclusive societies not only foster peace but also attract tourists seeking diverse and enriching experiences.

The connection between peace and development is undeniable. Addressing global challenges such as food security, energy needs, and environmental sustainability requires collaboration and innovation. The International Year of Peace and Trust advocates for strengthening global frameworks to address these priorities, paving the way for shared prosperity.

The partnership between countries and the United Nations is essential for the success of the International Year of Peace and Trust. Turkmenistan, for instance, has taken significant steps to contribute to global initiatives, including promoting sustainable transport, energy security, and circular economy practices. Projects proposed by Turkmenistan, such as the Global Framework Program for the Transition to a Circular Economy, the Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity, and the Alliance for Cooperation in Global Energy Security and Sustainability, highlight the interconnectedness of environmental and economic priorities with peace.

This interconnectedness extends directly to the travel and tourism industry. Stability within and between nations fosters an environment where tourism can flourish, driving economic progress while encouraging cultural exchange and global connectivity.

As the global community embraces new opportunities for collaboration, multilateral institutions remain central to effective governance. These institutions help mediate disputes, foster fair trade agreements, and implement frameworks for safety and infrastructure. The International Year of Peace and Trust encourages the reaffirmation of faith in these institutions and their capacity to foster fairness and inclusivity.

For instance, strengthening movements like the Non-Aligned Movement and promoting neutrality in international relations can enable nations to build trust and establish secure environments. Such efforts directly influence the safety and appeal of a nation as a travel destination. Travellers are more likely to visit countries where stability and harmony prevail, reinforcing the notion that peace is a prerequisite for tourism growth.

The International Year of Peace and Trust is more than a symbolic initiative; it is a transformative call to action. By linking the principles of peace, dialogue, and trust to the development of the tourism industry, we can create a global movement that prioritizes collaboration over division. The International Forum of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat in December 2025 will serve as a platform for nations to share successes, renew commitments, and outline a path towards a harmonious future.

The significance of such efforts cannot be understated. By fostering peace, countries not only create an environment for sustainable development but also unlock the full potential of their tourism sectors.

As we navigate the possibilities of 2025, the principles of dialogue, cooperation, and equity championed by the International Year of Peace and Trust provide a hopeful roadmap. The potential for peace to drive mobility and tourism is immense. By investing in trust-building and prioritizing stability, nations can create opportunities that extend far beyond borders. Together, we can transform this year into a milestone for peace and create a legacy of optimism and unity for generations to come. ///cross post from Travel Tomorrow (originally published at https://traveltomorrow.com/unlocking-potential-for-global-travel-and-tourism-in-the-international-year-of-peace-and-trust/ )