Trump’s vision of Peace and Leadership – the reverse side of the coin

Tariq Saeedi

If Trump’s concept of peace, elegantly elucidated in his inaugural speech, is the obverse side of the coin, his idea of leadership, as apparent from the nature of the Executive Orders signed on the first day of his presidency is the reverse side of the coin.

This coin is clearly bi-metallic – its obverse and reverse sides are made from two different metals.

As far as the vision of Trump on peace is concerned, we support it unconditionally and eagerly wait for the actions that match the words.

For his desire to restore and enhance the leadership role of the United States, we are rather concerned because of the nature of some of the executive orders he has signed.

To act as a leader and for the others to follow you, it is essential that you stay in the room. You just cannot say that I am leaving the room but don’t forget that I am the leader. — Instead, the people would listen to the next strong and cohesive voice in the room.

There are several executive orders that raise alarm. Two of them are related to the withdrawal of the USA from the WHO and the Paris climate agreement.

This is not the first time Trump is walking away from WHO and the Paris Accord – he did the same thing during his first term in office.

For withdrawal from the WHO and Paris accord, a notice period of one year is required. After that, the actual process of withdrawal starts.

The last time he left the Paris accord, the process was completed just when he had lost election to Joe Biden. It is also worth noting that no other country followed the suit to quit any of the processes taking place in the framework of the Paris accord.

The reasons Trump has mentioned to justify his withdrawal from the WHO and the Paris accord are not quite compelling. His concerns could have been addressed from within.

The threats to health and environment – the areas covered by the WHO and Paris accord – are universal in nature. The next virus outbreak will not spare the USA just because it is not a member of the WHO. The disasters and calamities related to the deteriorating environment and global warming will not stop occurring in the USA because it is not bound by the Paris accord anymore.

The world could be willing to accept Trump as a leader wherever he is willing to stay and lead. /// nCa, 24 January 2025 [CONCLUDED.]