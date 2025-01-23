Turkmenistan is ready to strengthen multi-vector relations with France, says Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent an official letter to the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

The message expresses deep gratitude for the warm welcome extended to the Turkmen delegation during its recent visit to the Principality of Monaco. Berdimuhamedov noted that upon arrival at Nice airport, representatives of the French authorities greeted him with great honor.

“High-ranking representatives of the regions of France warmly welcomed me and our delegation, showing respect and attention. I appreciate this as a symbol of the unshakeable friendship and strong cooperation between our countries,” the letter says.

He also stressed the importance of the meeting with President Macron in Riyadh on the sidelines of the One Water Summit, noting that it opened up new prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan confirmed Ashgabat’s desire to further strengthen multi-vector relations with France.

“In this regard, I would like to confirm Turkmenistan’s desire and readiness to continue steadily expanding and strengthening multi-vector relations with your country, to give new impetus and content to these relations,” the National Leader stressed, expressing confidence that mutual understanding and trust between the two countries will allow effective development of cooperation in all areas. ///nCa, 23 January 2025