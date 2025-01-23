Turkmen Ambassador Explores Cooperation with Japanese Friendship Exchange Council

On 17 January 2025, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov met with the Director of the International Friendship Exchange Council Hiroyuki Yushita.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the possibilities of establishing cooperation between the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan and the International Friendship Exchange Council.

In this connection, views were exchanged on the participation of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan as an “Honorary member” in the activities of the International Friendship Exchange Council.

Ambassador A.Bayramov mentioned that the year 2025 is declared “International Year of Peace and Trust” and stressed that it would be expedient to hold a number of events dedicated to this motto within the framework of the above-mentioned council.

The International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) was established in May 1983 as a non-profit international exchange organization that, on the private-sector level, promotes relationships of friendship and cooperation between Japan and other countries as well as fosters public understanding of international circumstances. Members of the FEC include many people with deep knowledge and experience in diplomacy and international relations, both from the public and private sectors, including ambassadors to Japan. ///nCa, 23 January 2025