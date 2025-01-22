The new Canadian Ambassador presented his credentials to the Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On 21 January 2025, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova received credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Turkmenistan Christopher Duggan (with residence in Astana).

During the ceremony of presenting her credentials, the head of the National Parliament warmly congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to this responsible position and expressed confidence that his work would contribute to further strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

The Canadian Ambassador was acquainted with the foreign policy strategy of neutral Turkmenistan, as well as with the activities of the Mejlis.

Special attention was paid to the prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

On the same day, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov held a meeting with the Canadian Ambassador.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for building up relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Noting the cooperation on international platforms, the sides also expressed their willingness to continue the practice of mutual support for initiatives within the framework of the United Nations.

At the same time, the expediency of improving the bilateral legal framework was noted.

Noting the importance of developing Turkmen-Canadian relations, the Ambassador assured that he would make all necessary efforts to strengthen partnership between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest.///nCa, 22 January 2025