A significant event took place at the Magtymguly Turkmen State University: the 90th anniversary of the Honored Turkmen scientist, Candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Anatoly Bushmakin. On this day, he was accepted as a member of the “UNESCO University Chair of Cultural Heritage: from the Past to the Future”.

Anatoly Bushmakin is a prominent figure in the scientific world of Turkmenistan. He is a well-known organizer of museum business in Turkmenistan, a researcher of caves and meteorites, a geological prospector, a popularizer of geological science, the author of over 80 scientific and popular science publications, several books, 30 production reports, as well as the author of international publications.

Furthermore, as an honorary member of the “Agama” mountaineering club, Anatoly Bushmakin dedicated many years to practical geology. He classified numerous national geological collections and established a museum at TSU’s Faculty of Geography, showcasing a remarkable array of minerals and fossils.

The museum’s collection is enriched by maps and diagrams, a captivating model of Jurassic Park, images of prehistoric lizards, and stunning paintings of natural monuments, all created by Anatoly Bushmakin himself.

For his distinguished career spanning decades of scientific and industrial endeavors, Bushmakin was honored with the “Veteran of Labor” medal in 1968 and the jubilee medal “Turkmenistanyň Garaşsyzlygynyň 20 ýyllygyna” in 2011. He has also been the recipient of numerous Honorary Diplomas, prizes, and valuable gifts.

Despite his advanced age, Bushmakin remains remarkably energetic and active. At the State University, this esteemed veteran has served as head of the Geological Museum at the Faculty of Geography for many years. In this role, he conducts extensive educational work among students, leading engaging museum tours, facilitating practical classes and lectures, and actively engaging with secondary school teachers through advanced training courses.

Anatoly Bushmakin’s anniversary marks a significant milestone in Turkmenistan’s scientific landscape. He has dedicated over 60 years to his scientific and pedagogical pursuits. His numerous research endeavors have garnered international recognition, and his name rightfully occupies a prominent position among those celebrated by the scientific world.///nCa, 21 January 2025 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”)